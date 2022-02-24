Cheftastic 1.0-05

Updated
- New display mode settings allow you to choose between windowed, borderless, and fullscreen modes
- Game will now pause for stability when using 'Alt+Tab'
- Life pickups now spawn more consistently throughout different playthroughs
- Adjusted levels in Desert Dunes that were particularly unforgiving
Fixed
- Level unlock and night mode achievements will now unlock automatically if you have previously unlocked them when loading into the hub for the first time
- Cactus achievement unlocking when an enemy is damaged by cactus
- Various collision issues in all areas
How you can help us
We're doing our best to discover and record any bugs you come across. If you find anything that could be fixed, please don't hesitate to reach out to us to let us know.
