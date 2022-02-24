 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cheftastic!: Buffet Blast update for 24 February 2022

Cheftastic 1.0-05

Share · View all patches · Build 8269072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated

  • New display mode settings allow you to choose between windowed, borderless, and fullscreen modes
  • Game will now pause for stability when using 'Alt+Tab'
  • Life pickups now spawn more consistently throughout different playthroughs
  • Adjusted levels in Desert Dunes that were particularly unforgiving

Fixed

  • Level unlock and night mode achievements will now unlock automatically if you have previously unlocked them when loading into the hub for the first time
  • Cactus achievement unlocking when an enemy is damaged by cactus
  • Various collision issues in all areas

How you can help us

We're doing our best to discover and record any bugs you come across. If you find anything that could be fixed, please don't hesitate to reach out to us to let us know.

Join our discord: Cheftastic Community Discord

Changed files in this update

Cheftastic!: Buffet Blast Content Depot 1711741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.