Cthulhu pub update for 24 February 2022

Cthulhu pub and Russian invasion

Hi! This is Marginal act a game developer from Ukraine. I decided to release Cthulhu pub today because I don't know what will be with me, my game, and my country tomorrow due to Russian aggression. Right now my city is under massive bombing attack. Ukrainian troops are fighting bravely and I hope we will survive this war. If you want to support me just buy the game it relatively chips on release. Please support NGOs in Ukraine, go on the protest against the war, and pray for Ukraine.

