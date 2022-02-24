Hi! This is Marginal act a game developer from Ukraine. I decided to release Cthulhu pub today because I don't know what will be with me, my game, and my country tomorrow due to Russian aggression. Right now my city is under massive bombing attack. Ukrainian troops are fighting bravely and I hope we will survive this war. If you want to support me just buy the game it relatively chips on release. Please support NGOs in Ukraine, go on the protest against the war, and pray for Ukraine.
Cthulhu pub update for 24 February 2022
Cthulhu pub and Russian invasion
Patchnotes via Steam Community