SimVoiceAssistant update for 24 February 2022

Update 1.0.3

Build 8268460

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.3 is live with bugfixes, improvements, and a new default checklist:

Bugfixes
  • Fixes issues where saving checklists did not update recognized responses
  • Fixes issue with checklist position when decreasing the number of checklist items
Improvements
  • Support for accented Latin script characters in preparation for French language support
  • Improvement to response detection for words which sound similar or sound identical and have different spellings
Checklist

There is a new checklist for the default MSFS BE36 aircraft. There are a few inconsistencies with it because of the inaccuracy of the simulated aircraft:

  • Cruise power settings suggested are close but not exactly how it is reported in the manual as they are typically not achievable in the simulated aircraft
  • Cruise checklist references EGT for leaning mixture, EGT is not present in MFD but there is no suitable alternative. We recommend leaning to desired fuel flow within nominal CHT temperature range
  • Aircraft is missing Yaw Dampener which is referenced in several of the actual checklists
  • Many systems are Inop inside the cockpit o they were not added to the checklist

