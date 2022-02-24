 Skip to content

PULSAR: Lost Colony update for 24 February 2022

v1.18.3 Release Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

Version 1.18.3 is now available. This update includes various bug fixes reported by the community.

Changes

  • Flashlight in VR mode will now be attached to the headset and should no longer drift upwards over time

Fixes

  • Fixed issue with joysticks (ex. HOTAS setups) not responding introduced in v1.18.2
  • Fixed networking issue that could cause clients using a main turret to not have the bonus timing damage applied correctly
  • Fixed IK timing issue in VR mode that caused items to not properly follow your tracked controllers
  • Fixed issue with enemy drone ships that prevented them from firing main turrets
  • Fixed issue with PiBot boosting that could cause extreme boost maneuvers across sectors
  • Fixed a missing collider at the High Roller’s Station

Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine.

Best,

The Leafy Games Team

