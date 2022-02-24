v1.18.3 Release Notes

Hello everyone,
Version 1.18.3 is now available. This update includes various bug fixes reported by the community.
Changes
- Flashlight in VR mode will now be attached to the headset and should no longer drift upwards over time
Fixes
- Fixed issue with joysticks (ex. HOTAS setups) not responding introduced in v1.18.2
- Fixed networking issue that could cause clients using a main turret to not have the bonus timing damage applied correctly
- Fixed IK timing issue in VR mode that caused items to not properly follow your tracked controllers
- Fixed issue with enemy drone ships that prevented them from firing main turrets
- Fixed issue with PiBot boosting that could cause extreme boost maneuvers across sectors
- Fixed a missing collider at the High Roller’s Station
Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine.
Best,
The Leafy Games Team
Changed depots in mono branch