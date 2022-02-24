 Skip to content

圣歌德嘉的晚钟 update for 24 February 2022

24th Feb. 2022 - V2.024 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are very excited to announce that the English version of chapter 5, the December 9 episode, has been fully edited and is now available in v2.024!

We welcome you to update your game and enjoy it!

Currently, we are working on translating the December 11 episode and editing the translated scripts of December 10.

Here is Knell of St. Godhrkar's social discord channel: [url=https://discord.gg/8BMMmbu8G4]https://discord.gg/8BMMmbu8G4

[/url]

Players are more than welcome to join us!

If you encounter any bugs, you can also join the Discord channel to give us feedback!

