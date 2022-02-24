 Skip to content

看谁先死 update for 24 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Replace the "button" component with "label" to avoid players mistakenly thinking those labels can be clicked.
  2. When the battle is over, tell the player why he/she get this achievement, so as to avoid the player mistakenly thinking that the result is randomly generated.
  3. When returning to the main menu, there will be different shaders on the title of the last completed achievement.
  4. Modify some plot, and the plot is still being improved.

看谁先死 Content Depot 1702741
