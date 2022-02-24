- Replace the "button" component with "label" to avoid players mistakenly thinking those labels can be clicked.
- When the battle is over, tell the player why he/she get this achievement, so as to avoid the player mistakenly thinking that the result is randomly generated.
- When returning to the main menu, there will be different shaders on the title of the last completed achievement.
- Modify some plot, and the plot is still being improved.
看谁先死 update for 24 February 2022
