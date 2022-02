Share · View all patches · Build 8268015 · Last edited 24 February 2022 – 14:39:07 UTC by Wendy

hai domo!!!

Not to be dramatic but Kizuna AI is in the Fall Guys Store!!! Everyone’s fave VTuber is returning to the Featured Shop TODAY!

For a limited time only, you can grab this cute Kizuna AI costume from the Fall Guys store! Be sure to secure your pyoko-pyoko before you drop back into the Blunderdome!

Now’s your chance, she’s in the Featured Shop for:

5 Crowns 👑 Top

5 Crowns 👑 Butt

See you in the Blunderdome!