Update 1.4.5 released!

Due to ongoing events in Europe, we have decided to update the name of the "Russian Woodpecker" environment to simply "The Woodpecker". Being set in Ukraine, we felt this was an appropriate name change. We have also decided to stop the ongoing tournament in that level, called "Radio Active" earlier than originally planned. Thanks for understanding.
Our thoughts go out to the people affected by these events.
Changelist:
- Fixed: 'Undo' and 'Reset to default' buttons in the Flight Controller Settings menu didn't do anything.
- Fixed: Some drone parts could be built with the wrong skin applied to them.
- Updated: 'The Russian Woodpecker' environment has been renamed to 'The Woodpecker'.
Changed files in this update