[1.0.10.1877] "Allen Newell" Patch 3 Version Notes

Hello, we have released a new update for HUMANKIND™, here's the patchlog:
ADDITIONS
- Added new movement markers in naval combat.
- Tooltips for the Colony upgrades has been made clearer: it now specifies how they can be used, or which Units can use them, and players are informed that the Infrastructures build are limited by the Resources owned.
- Players are now better informed about the reward they have gained upon completing a community challenge chapter.
IMPORTANT FIXES
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to refuse demands from an AI Empire in some occasions.
IMPORTANT FIXES [Cultures of Africa]
- Fixed a stuck situation in some occasions in multiplayer sessions when the AI was using Units from the Cultures of Africa pack.
- Fixed a stuck situation when the player was launching a manual battle against a liberated Nigerian's Army.
IMPORTANT FIXES [EGS]
- Fixed an issue on Epic Game Store where Trophies were not unlocked upon completion of required Achievements in some occasions.
- Fixed an issue on Epic Game Store where the player would not have access to the rewards for unlocked Trophies in some occasions.
OTHER FIXES
- Fixed an issue where no narrator voice lines were triggered when building recently added Cultural Wonders.
- Fixed an issue where the bonus and malus of the Civic "Architecture" were also impacting exploitations in the Official Endless™ Mod.
- Fixed an issue where the Expansionist Star counter was not updated after annexing enemy Territories through war resolutions.
- Fixed an issue where the icon of a construction completed this turn remained displayed on the player's cursor if they started dragging it during the end turn sequence.
- Fixed an issue where debug text may have been displayed as the name of a custom player Persona.
- Fixed an issue where female Units with female voice-over have a male voice-over during the dying animation.
- Fixed an issue where Units made solely of female pawns could be using male voices.
- Fixed possible instabilities during gameplay when placing a Market Quarter.
- Fixed possible instabilities when inspecting the influence tooltip breakdown from the Empire resource banner.
- Fixed possible instabilities when hovering the mouse over the "Geosynchronous Satellite" shared project in multiplayer sessions.
- Fixed (rare) possible AI instabilities when attaching an Outpost to a City.
- Fixed an issue where multiple debug texts were displayed in the AI persona "Strengths" screen when coming back to it after gameplay.
- Fixed an issue where information text was displayed outside the borders of the combined combat strength comparison bar in some situations.
- Fixed an issue where text error was displayed in the air, artillery or missile strike aftermath pin and panels, when multiple strikes were used on the same target.
- Fixed an issue where, if the maximum number of auto-saves was set to "1", some autosaves could be automatically deleted.
OTHER FIXES [Cultures of Africa]
- Fixed an issue where texture clipping was present for the Nigerians male avatar outfit.
OTHER FIXES [Windows Store]
- Fixed an issue where the players were receiving an unlock notification for the "Midas Touch" and "Millionaires Club" achievements every time when ending the first turn on a fresh boot.
We are still working super hard on solving the remaining bugs. Don't hesitate to share your thoughts on Games2Gether!
Changed files in this update