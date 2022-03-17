 Skip to content

Strike Force 2 update for 17 March 2022

Strike Force 2 - Terrorist Hunt is now available!

17 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The waiting is finally over!

You are a member of the Strike Force Unit. Your objective is to rescue our agent and combat the terrorist organization. Gear up with a modern arsenal of machine guns, assault rifles, sniper rifles and pistols and fulfill your objective.

Features

  • A tropical paradise turned into a warzone - explore exotic locations and claustrophobic bunker complexes.
  • Complete a tense 8 mission long campaign and protect the free world.
  • Utilize a modern arsenal of machine guns, assault rifles, sniper rifles and pistols.
  • Dual Render Scopes
  • Nvidia DLSS support

