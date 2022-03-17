Strike Force 2 - Terrorist Hunt is now available!
The waiting is finally over!
You are a member of the Strike Force Unit. Your objective is to rescue our agent and combat the terrorist organization. Gear up with a modern arsenal of machine guns, assault rifles, sniper rifles and pistols and fulfill your objective.
Features
- A tropical paradise turned into a warzone - explore exotic locations and claustrophobic bunker complexes.
- Complete a tense 8 mission long campaign and protect the free world.
- Utilize a modern arsenal of machine guns, assault rifles, sniper rifles and pistols.
- Dual Render Scopes
- Nvidia DLSS support
We’d love to keep you up-to-date! Please join us also on Discord or on Facebook