Bunny Mahjo update for 24 February 2022

v7.1

24 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed bug when you can match one tiles without the second this could prevent you from completing the puzzle
  • added autocompletion if only one tile left (just in case)
  • added some visual improvements to the UI
  • now when you unlock secret puzzle it will be first in the list for easier navigation
  • added version to the menu
  • fixed that you cannot open pause in splitscreen
  • fixed some inner errors in splitscreen

