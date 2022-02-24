- fixed bug when you can match one tiles without the second this could prevent you from completing the puzzle
- added autocompletion if only one tile left (just in case)
- added some visual improvements to the UI
- now when you unlock secret puzzle it will be first in the list for easier navigation
- added version to the menu
- fixed that you cannot open pause in splitscreen
- fixed some inner errors in splitscreen
v7.1
