Kung Fury: Street Rage update for 24 February 2022

Patchnotes Version 1.3.8

Last edited by Wendy

QOL: Added graphics settings, you can now change resolution, screen-mode and v-sync*.

Fix: Hackerman was wandering off screen after a while in the background of the main menu.

Fix: Kung Fury is now entering with a "fall from sky and punch the ground" when starting classic mode.

Fix: Some effects was not rendering correctly in some environments.

Fix: Saving too often, when not really needed.

Fix: Result screen not showing up when playing co-op.

Fix: Lots of minor UI bugs.

*Not available on mac

