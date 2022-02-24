Patchnotes Version 1.3.8

QOL: Added graphics settings, you can now change resolution, screen-mode and v-sync*.
Fix: Hackerman was wandering off screen after a while in the background of the main menu.
Fix: Kung Fury is now entering with a "fall from sky and punch the ground" when starting classic mode.
Fix: Some effects was not rendering correctly in some environments.
Fix: Saving too often, when not really needed.
Fix: Result screen not showing up when playing co-op.
Fix: Lots of minor UI bugs.
*Not available on mac
Changed files in this update