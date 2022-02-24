 Skip to content

东方魔法书学院 touhou magic book academy update for 24 February 2022

V1.0 - V1.43 update

22-1-8 V1.0

22-2-13 V1.1

22-2-19 V1.2

22-2-20

V1.3beta SUPER change

2 new profession, Weaken the difficulty, add 10 card, fix some bug

22-2-21

V1.3 SUPER change

add artwork, add skill system

The protagonist added a name

22-2-22

V1.31 bug fixed

V1.32 change

V1.321 Emergency bug fix

player not death bug

V1.322 Emergency bug fix

use skill now have sound effect

22-2-23

V1.33beta SUPER change

add new character

ui change

add meteor space

!! 8:10PM project missing, lost time 3 hour

22-2-24

V1.4 SUPER change

New characters have different skill

V1.41 bug fixed

Fixed a bug where you could use skills indefinitely

V1.42 UI big change

V1.421 Emergency bug fix

V1.43 UI change

