V1.0 - V1.43 update

22-1-8 V1.0
22-2-13 V1.1
22-2-19 V1.2
22-2-20
V1.3beta SUPER change
2 new profession, Weaken the difficulty, add 10 card, fix some bug
22-2-21
V1.3 SUPER change
add artwork, add skill system
The protagonist added a name
22-2-22
V1.31 bug fixed
V1.32 change
V1.321 Emergency bug fix
player not death bug
V1.322 Emergency bug fix
use skill now have sound effect
22-2-23
V1.33beta SUPER change
add new character
ui change
add meteor space
!! 8:10PM project missing, lost time 3 hour
22-2-24
V1.4 SUPER change
New characters have different skill
V1.41 bug fixed
Fixed a bug where you could use skills indefinitely
V1.42 UI big change
V1.421 Emergency bug fix
V1.43 UI change
Changed files in this update