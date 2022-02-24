 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Novena Diabolos update for 24 February 2022

February 24th. Patch details (version. 0.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 8266735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch details (ver. 0.5)]

  1. Before Choi Si-ri recognized Park Joon-sung's name on the DLC route, she modified the line calling Park Joon-sung's name.

  2. We changed the name and resource of the Choi Siri Route character.

    Park Geunsook -> Hwang Geunsook

    Kim Kijun -> Oh Kijun

Many say that the character's name harms the level of immersion.

Originally, it was intended to be applied in time for the release of DLC, but the application was delayed.

In the future, I will pay special attention not to harm my immersion in the game.

  1. We revised various typos.

Changed files in this update

Novena Diabolos Depot 1210031
  • Loading history…
Novena Diabolos_mac Depot 1210032
  • Loading history…
노베나디아볼로스 DLC 윈도우 Depot 1320770
  • Loading history…
Novena Diabolos DLC 맥북 Depot 1320771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.