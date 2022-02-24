February 24th. Patch details (version. 0.5)

Patch details (ver. 0.5)]
Before Choi Si-ri recognized Park Joon-sung's name on the DLC route, she modified the line calling Park Joon-sung's name.
We changed the name and resource of the Choi Siri Route character.
Park Geunsook -> Hwang Geunsook
Kim Kijun -> Oh Kijun
Many say that the character's name harms the level of immersion.
Originally, it was intended to be applied in time for the release of DLC, but the application was delayed.
In the future, I will pay special attention not to harm my immersion in the game.
- We revised various typos.
Changed files in this update