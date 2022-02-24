Version 1.0.23.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8266669 · Last edited 24 February 2022 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Ability to set keys to nothing in key configuration.

Can now access key configuration from conquest menu.

Fleshcrackers no longer jump around like they're at a rave.

Fleshcrackers and other legged landships should no longer randomly hover in midair.

Bombers will no longer use their bombs to attack enemy boarders. It ends badly.

Can no longer place ships from the reserve to underground.

Cultist crew have reduced maintenance.

Brigands no longer spawn in monster nests without road access.

Fixed an exploit involving module replacement.

Special thanks to Discord user Towarish Broven who very professionally reported a lot of the bugs fixed in this update.

For future reference, here's how to optimally report a bug with the game so it can be fixed quickly and efficiently:

The optimal description for reporting an issue looks like this: Reproduce, Observed, Expected.

Observed Issue: The bad thing that happens.

Reproduce: The detailed steps required to make the bad thing happen. Include any relevant files, e.g replays, ship designs.

Expected: The thing that should happen instead.

Example fictional bug:

Observed Issue: The ship vanishes forever.

Reproduce: Start a combat in conquest with multiple ships on your side. Move a ship into the reserve during combat.

Expected: The ship shows up in the reserve list.

In addition, submit any save files or replays that make it easier for me to experience the bug myself. This makes my work much easier and faster.