SCP: Pandemic update for 24 February 2022

Patch Notes: February 18th - February 23rd

  • Fixed some sounds not playing
  • Made weapon blocking smoother
  • Improved level loading performance to reduce stuttering, particularly around the server room
  • Improved AI investigation
  • Modified some enemy spawns
  • Improved skin shader performance
  • Fixed AI not being able to see through server doors
  • Fixed a crash with pre-game manager
  • Fixed some other crashes
  • Fixed players in lobbies automatically hosting in Area 12
  • Fixed characters falling out of the map not counting as a death (and not respawning)
  • Fixed camera starting outside the map in wave survival
  • Increased wave timer from 20s to 30s
  • Made Wave Survival servers not wait to restart when the server is empty
  • Fixed weapons not being visible inside scopes
  • Fixed magazine UI showing incorrect bullet count
  • Stopped zombie animations from playing in sync
  • Improved zombie crowd separation
  • Improved zombie ragdoll performance
  • Improved player and guard character performance
  • Fixed MP5 reload not moving the weapon
  • Updated PVP map
  • Fixed duplicate workbench windows displaying
  • Fixed spelling error in the old storage map
  • Added a name to the wave survival map
  • Fixed servers showing incorrect image

