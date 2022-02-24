Patch Notes: February 18th - February 23rd

- Fixed some sounds not playing
- Made weapon blocking smoother
- Improved level loading performance to reduce stuttering, particularly around the server room
- Improved AI investigation
- Modified some enemy spawns
- Improved skin shader performance
- Fixed AI not being able to see through server doors
- Fixed a crash with pre-game manager
- Fixed some other crashes
- Fixed players in lobbies automatically hosting in Area 12
- Fixed characters falling out of the map not counting as a death (and not respawning)
- Fixed camera starting outside the map in wave survival
- Increased wave timer from 20s to 30s
- Made Wave Survival servers not wait to restart when the server is empty
- Fixed weapons not being visible inside scopes
- Fixed magazine UI showing incorrect bullet count
- Stopped zombie animations from playing in sync
- Improved zombie crowd separation
- Improved zombie ragdoll performance
- Improved player and guard character performance
- Fixed MP5 reload not moving the weapon
- Updated PVP map
- Fixed duplicate workbench windows displaying
- Fixed spelling error in the old storage map
- Added a name to the wave survival map
- Fixed servers showing incorrect image
SCP: Pandemic update for 24 February 2022
