Space Quest: 2099 update for 24 February 2022

The Windows Compatibility Update Extravaganza

The Windows Compatibility Update Extravaganza

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed soft locking in coop campaign episode 1, level 3.

Fixed soft locking in coop campaign episode 2, level 1.

Fixed network asynchronous loading bugs (game still despises mechanical HDDs and a lack of ram though).

