The Windows Compatibility Update Extravaganza

Fixed soft locking in coop campaign episode 1, level 3.
Fixed soft locking in coop campaign episode 2, level 1.
Fixed network asynchronous loading bugs (game still despises mechanical HDDs and a lack of ram though).
Changed files in this update