Hotfix (e1.7.0) & Beta Hotfix (e1.7.1 - 24/02/22)

e1.7.0
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the "Army of Poachers" quest timed out while waiting in the quest village.
- Fixed a crash that occurred upon completion of a stage of education.
- Fixed a crash that occurred after caravan battles.
- Fixed a crash that occurred after capturing a settlement that related to a bug that caused the player character to be duplicated.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when peace was declared while a siege involving the player was active.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to join a siege that was in the "Building Siege Camp" stage.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to attack the quest party in the "Disrupt Supply Lines" quest while wounded.
- Fixed a crash that occurred after getting into an alley fight with a gang leader that had an available quest.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that generated crafting orders from the player character.
- Fixed a bug that made the player character disappear when loading some older save files.
- Fixed a bug in the Kingdom screen that allowed the player to propose to expel the ruling clan.
- Fixed a bug that caused battle encounters to be incorrectly initiated with an ally quest giver lord after turning in the "Conquest of Settlement" quest.
- Fixed a freeze that occurred when the "Escort Merchant Caravan" quest caravan was defeated but the caravan was not destroyed and remained with 0 members.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Esc menu to close when the game window lost focus (Alt-Tab).
- Fixed a bug that caused settlements to rebel unintentionally.
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to gain influence in the donation menu without actually donating any heroes.
- Fixed a bug that made the old player party remain visible after selecting an heir when the previous player character had died in prison.
- Fixed a bug that caused crafting orders to fail even though the requirements were met.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the main storyline executions from happening if death was disabled in the game options.
- Fixed a bug that caused crafting orders to be replaced when loading a save file.
- Fixed a bug that made the player party disappear if the player was defeated in battle but released immediately after.
- Fixed a bug that caused the encounter menu to open after making peace with a lord through dialogue.
Changes
- It is no longer possible to kill the family feud quest character in mission.
- Disabled playing board games with family members (this will be reintroduced in a future update).
e1.7.1 Beta
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when turning in the "Revenue Farming" quest while the quest giver was in the player's army.
- Fixed a crash that occurred after the tournament match was completed.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when a village notable was removed.
Fixes
Changes
Changed depots in perf_test_beta branch