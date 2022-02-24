 Skip to content

Project : Skyscape update for 24 February 2022

Patch 7

Patch 7

Patchnotes via Steam Community
    • Added ring of asteroids around planet
    • Fixed issue preventing vehicles spawned at run-time from being pilotable in multiplayer
    • Improved sync of vehicle system in multi-crew (there are still some important things NOT sync'ed such as damage to vehicle parts)
    • Fixed 'get into vehicle' animation appearing broken in some multiplayer situations
    • Reworked suspension code to no longer oscillate at low frame rates, be harder to buckle landing gear and fixed issue causing vehicle damage on spawn
    • Added debug option to repair and respawn existing vehicles rather than creation new ones
    • Improved terrain
    • Fixed cockpit wind sound continuing to be heard when outside of vehicle
    • Prototype work on new Space Jet
    • Fixed issue that was causing players to be launched after teleporting to friends using Debug menu
    • Re-worked ladder climbing controls
    • Added APU status information to ENG page

Changed files in this update

Project : Skyscape Content Depot 1435631
