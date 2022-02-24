-
- Added ring of asteroids around planet
- Fixed issue preventing vehicles spawned at run-time from being pilotable in multiplayer
- Improved sync of vehicle system in multi-crew (there are still some important things NOT sync'ed such as damage to vehicle parts)
- Fixed 'get into vehicle' animation appearing broken in some multiplayer situations
- Reworked suspension code to no longer oscillate at low frame rates, be harder to buckle landing gear and fixed issue causing vehicle damage on spawn
- Added debug option to repair and respawn existing vehicles rather than creation new ones
- Improved terrain
- Fixed cockpit wind sound continuing to be heard when outside of vehicle
- Prototype work on new Space Jet
- Fixed issue that was causing players to be launched after teleporting to friends using Debug menu
- Re-worked ladder climbing controls
- Added APU status information to ENG page
Project : Skyscape update for 24 February 2022
Patch 7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update