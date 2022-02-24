 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fling to the Finish update for 24 February 2022

Patch 0.8.0.45

Share · View all patches · Build 8265920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Disabled debug FPS and network ping displays

Changed files in this update

Fling to the Finish - 64 bit Depot 1054431
  • Loading history…
Fling to the Finish - 32 Bit Depot 1054432
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.