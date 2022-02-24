 Skip to content

Quickie: A Love Hotel Story update for 24 February 2022

v0.25.2 - Hot Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where rooms wouldn’t save properly, resulting in empty hotels. (If you ran into this bug, rooms will automatically be placed back into the hotel if you have a valid backup save)

Quickie: A Love Hotel Story Windows64 Depot 1517851
Quickie: A Love Hotel Story Windows32 Depot 1517852
Quickie: A Love Hotel Story Mac Depot 1517853
