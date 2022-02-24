Hot Time Event starts! Stay online for 30 minutes during the event period below and get a Hot Time Box which contains one of the following items:
‘All Channel Shoutout’
‘EXP/Beat Mystery Box’
75% Off ‘Sales Ticket’
‘Prime Snack’!
Event Period
- Date: February 24 – March 09 (Pacific Time)
- Time: 5 AM - 6 AM, Noon - 01 PM, 8 PM - 9 PM (Pacific Standard Time)
- Time: 1 PM - 2 AM, 8 PM - 9 PM, 4 AM- 5 AM (Central European Time)
- Time: 8 PM - 9 PM, 3 AM – 4 AM, 11 AM - Noon (Philippines Time)
Changed files in this update