LoveBeat update for 24 February 2022

Hot Time Event!

Hot Time Event starts! Stay online for 30 minutes during the event period below and get a Hot Time Box which contains one of the following items:

‘All Channel Shoutout’

‘EXP/Beat Mystery Box’

75% Off ‘Sales Ticket’

‘Prime Snack’!

Event Period

  • Date: February 24 – March 09 (Pacific Time)
  • Time: 5 AM - 6 AM, Noon - 01 PM, 8 PM - 9 PM (Pacific Standard Time)
  • Time: 1 PM - 2 AM, 8 PM - 9 PM, 4 AM- 5 AM (Central European Time)
  • Time: 8 PM - 9 PM, 3 AM – 4 AM, 11 AM - Noon (Philippines Time)

