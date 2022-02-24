Updates such as adding the ability to change vehicles

-It is now possible to change the vehicle in a scenario that has been completed once.
You can change the vehicle by pressing the left and right keys on the scenario selection screen.
(Depending on the rank when cleared, you will be able to drive with vehicles other than common operation)
-Adjusted the position of the train class indicator.
-Fixed the scroll bar moving by the input of the controller on the notification screen.
-Changed the implementation of the signal system. Some conditions have been changed for the timing of the departure broadcast.
Original text
・一度完走したダイヤで車両を変更できるようにしました。
ダイヤ選択画面で左右キーを押すことで車両を変更できます。
（クリアしたときのランクに応じて共通運用以外の車両でも運転できるようになります）
・信号の種別表示器の位置を調整しました。
・通知画面でコントローラの入力でスクロールバーが動いてしまうのを修正しました。
・信号システムの実装を変更しました。出発放送が鳴るタイミングの条件を一部変更しました。
Changed files in this update