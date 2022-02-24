 Skip to content

Black Ice update for 24 February 2022

0.9.160 - 2/23/22 - Minor Fixes

Build 8265162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue which could cause jumps to not work well if the player wasn't moving
  • Glide Jumps now glide while holding the button down for both jumps
  • Damage numbers should display properly for very large numbers now
  • Chromatic Aberration now properly shows only while sprinting instead of all the time

