- Fixed an issue which could cause jumps to not work well if the player wasn't moving
- Glide Jumps now glide while holding the button down for both jumps
- Damage numbers should display properly for very large numbers now
- Chromatic Aberration now properly shows only while sprinting instead of all the time
Black Ice update for 24 February 2022
0.9.160 - 2/23/22 - Minor Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update