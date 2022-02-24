 Skip to content

Last Gang Standing update for 24 February 2022

Better options menu + bugfixes

Build 8264976

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • players can now rebind their controls in the options menu
  • fire grenade flame radius is now about 30% bigger
  • fixed fire grenade flames stopping bullets (whoops lol)
  • nerfed krag 10mm from 30 to 25 damage
  • player energy shields now shutdown properly when all 3 pieces are popped
  • rockets should no longer collide with the person that fired them
  • fixed more bugs with players not being logged out properly when they use the disconnect button
  • fixed spawnpoint canister having weird see-through effect
  • fixed being able to build in the water
  • added radar grenade for the scout (placeholder graphics)
  • fixed armor station not setting your grenades properly when changing classes

