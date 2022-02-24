- players can now rebind their controls in the options menu
- fire grenade flame radius is now about 30% bigger
- fixed fire grenade flames stopping bullets (whoops lol)
- nerfed krag 10mm from 30 to 25 damage
- player energy shields now shutdown properly when all 3 pieces are popped
- rockets should no longer collide with the person that fired them
- fixed more bugs with players not being logged out properly when they use the disconnect button
- fixed spawnpoint canister having weird see-through effect
- fixed being able to build in the water
- added radar grenade for the scout (placeholder graphics)
- fixed armor station not setting your grenades properly when changing classes
Last Gang Standing update for 24 February 2022
Better options menu + bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
