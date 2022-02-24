Dota 2 update for 24 February 2022
ClientVersion 5182
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
English Localization
- DOTA_Ability_Ping_Mana:
%s1%s2 ( Level %s4 ) %s3Not Enough Mana ( Need %s4 more )›
- DOTA_Ability_Ping_Cooldown:
%s1%s2 ( Level %s4 ) %s3On Cooldown ( %s4 seconds remain )›
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 3 Depot 381452
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Vulkan Win64 Depot 401536
- Loading history…
Extra notes