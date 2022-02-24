Verdant Village Patch 0.4.6.2

Alright here is another hotfix for Verdant Village. I call it a hotfix, but honestly this got a little out of control. I was intending to just fix a few issues that had cropped up that were causing some serious, if a little rare, problems. And an extra week or so later here we are with a whole host of fixes and some smaller improvements and changes. I don’t have much else to say but below is the full changelog for this patch. Fingers crossed I can stop searching for bugs for a bit and get to work on some features.
Verdant Village Patch 0.4.6 Full Changelog
QoL (Quality of Life)
- Extended a feature from chest inventories to the main inventory screens where the small plates that house the stack size for an object will now always show up in front of the item icon
- Added a message for when the player tries to use an axe on a tree stump that will indicate they need to use a shovel to dig it up
- Changed fermenting UI to list the gold each recipe you have made will yield
- Moved the time and date slightly as it was just barely cutting into the edge of the clock UI with certain number combinations
- Altered the descriptions of several alchemy items to make their use more clear, specifically Tonic of Swiftness, Tonic of Vigor, Greater Tonic of Vigor, Tonic of Dark Eye, Saltwater Tonic, and Slumbering Elixir
- Altered collision boxes for buildings when placing animals and moving buildings to make the system easier to operate
- Increased the stack limit of augment items in fisheries to 99 to be in line with the inventory stack size change
- Updated the hotbar in appearance slightly to show stack sizes more clearly
- Changed the tints of buildings when upgrading to match other existing tints in the game
- The game now allows for apostrophes in all naming UIs
- The shipping system now has a failsafe for when you order too many things at once and the shipping chest fills up
- The shipping system will now stack items appropriately when they are ordered allowing for more space
- Changed end of the day functions slightly to keep the game from performing all the actions that happen at midnight until the black screen has fully faded in
Balance Changes
- The Accelerated Germination perk now causes any crop planted to grow to its first stage upon being planted
- Changed Sugilite to yield 3 Sugilite Dust via alchemy breakdown instead of 1
- Lapis Lazuli now yields 3 Lapis Shards instead of 1 via alchemy breakdown
- Diamonds now yields 2 Diamond Dust instead of 1 via alchemy breakdown
- Malachite now yields 2 Malachite Shards instead of 1 via alchemy breakdown
- Pearls now yield 2 Pearl Dust instead of 1 via alchemy breakdown
- Heavily modified alchemy product sell prices to follow a more balanced system
- Heavily modified how much Crystal Extract is gained from gems via alchemy breakdown to accommodate for the new system
- Lowered Diamond sell price from 400g to 300g
- All cooking objects now sell for slightly more meaning they will yield a profit if sold
- Reworked fermenting sell prices and profit buff to ensure brews turn profits regardless of the items used
- Grapes were not profitable, raised their sell price from 20g to 60g
- Changed the watering can pattern one more time. The pattern in now 3x2, 5x2, 5x3, 5x4, and 5x5. More importantly the pattern will now spawn and expand out from the tile you originally interacted with which should allow for better aim
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where certain players, usually ones with many crops, would see their game skip a day at midnight, I.E. jump from the 1st to the 3rd in one night.
- Fixed a bug with the fermenting UI where base objects could overflow off the UI
- Fixed a bug where in very specific situations brews made via fermenting could use the wrong brew type keyword, I.E. making a wine and the description would refer to it as beer
- Fixed a dialogue bug the quest “A Chef’s Dabbling”
- Fixed a bug where some matrices in alchemy weren’t named correctly causing a few visual glitches
- Added an exception for both apostrophes to accommodate different keyboard layouts when typing
- Modified building collisions slightly to ensure that they can be placed correctly on the farm to take advantage of space
- Fixed a bug where the beer and whiskey tabs in the fermenting UI were reversed
- Fixed a bug where selecting a recipe would enable all arrows in the UI
- Fixed a bug where after moving a building on your farm all buildings capable of showing an exclamation mark would show one
- Fixed a small visual bug with the game trial message
- Fixed a bug where fermentation recipes couldn’t be deleted
- Fixed an issue where several buffs were displaying incorrectly or missing data
- Fixed an issue where the quest “New Kid On The Cutting Board” could reappear after being completed
- Fixed an issue where cooking stations around the map would display exclamation marks from time to time
- Fixed a bug where chicken coops could freeze the game by failing to find a place to put items at midnight
- Fixed a bug where some alchemy items would sell for zero gold
- Fixed a bug where having multiple fisheries with the appropriate augment items inside could cause random alchemy items to appear in other fisheries
- Fixed a bug where fisheries wouldn’t adjust stacks properly when adding augments to slots
- Fixed an issue where the sense buffs wouldn’t pause while the player was in menus similar to other buffs
- Fixed an issue where buff timers would still tick while the user was in some menus
- Fixed an issue where using a Fowl Luck Elixir wouldn’t decrement the stack on your hotbar
- Fixed an issue where using the Fowl Luck Elixir would display multiple responses at the same time, I.E. it would say that you both used the elixir and that the fowl refused to take it at the same time
- Fixed an issue where once you had discovered every alchemy item the discovery portion of the UI would begin showing all alchemy components again
- Fixed a bug where bones could be broken down in the alchemy menu, maybe one day, but not today
- Fixed a bug where you could get Loamy Essence from breaking down truffles, this is now Fibrous Extract
- Fixed several spelling and grammatical errors across the items Concentration Chew, Marine Jelly, Fireblood Potion, and Love Potion
- Fixed a bug where artifact dig spots in the chapel and several other areas would yield nothing
- Fixed a bug where buildings you were hovering when reverting from upgrade placement would remain tinted
- Fixed a bug where buildings wouldn’t actively highlight red when they were in an unviable position during building movement
- Fixed a bug where irrigation pipes could be placed on top of paths
