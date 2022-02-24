Version 4.3.8, Larks & Larceny

Dev Notes
- While Act V continues development, we have another update for you! This one features a whole new quest line, and continues our artists’ hard work to upgrade our aesthetics.
- MVP of this build is Undoodle, who put an extraordinary amount of work into their debut as our new splash artist. Thank you, supporters, for continuing to expand the horizons of what we can do!
Features
- Quest: Mina hatches plans for a heist in Act III (Dreamweaver choice, collab with Var).
- Fate: A followup to Marie-Anne’s protean fate (collab with Null).
- Art: Our first piece of splash art - the showdown with Balthorne (Undoodle).
- Art: Maelys’s centaur encounter, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Marie-Anne’s rough captive scene, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Naho’s puppygirl anal scene, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Naho’s wolf encounter, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Naho’s visit to Breaker, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Malagar’s portrait and emotes, redesigned (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: A variant of Malagar’s character art to show off his new gauntlet (Irrelevant Art).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Mother (two variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Naho (two variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Petruk (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Rain (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Rhyll (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Valzira (three variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for the kobolds (Amon Ra).
- Voice: Adeline’s transitions from the Balthorne showdown to her new lodgings (Marina).
- Voice: The beginning of Maelys’s plan to fix everything (Catkit).
- Voice: Maelys’s initial response to denial (Catkit).
- Voice: Rhyll gearing up with Bessie (GreyScale).
- Voice: Rhyll’s part in the assault on Pale Rock (GreyScale).
- Voice: Rhyll’s part in Operation Donkey Balls (GreyScale).
- Voice: Rhyll’s part in the followups for Chanwe and Issa’s mercenary fates (GreyScale).
- Translation: German Act 2 lowlands (Grimreaper & Bigil).
- UI: The presplash screen has been updated.
- UI: The windows icon has been updated to match our current version.
- Achievement: A new achievement for completing Mina's heist (however you choose to do so).
Tweaks
- Hordes that reach negative Morale (due to unfulfilled promises) can abandon your cause. You will get a warning about this at the beginning of Act IV, and will have one day to remedy the situation.
- Balthorne and Rain’s side portraits will not be labeled with their real name until this has been revealed in-game.
- Cooch’s Donkey Business scene will reference The Other Heist if she was a part of it.
- Eburon will not serve as your consort if the wolfmen are displeased with you.
- If Malagar is absent from your war council for personal reasons, the text will highlight this.
- Malagar’s animated idles have been temporarily disabled, whilst he gets re-animated in his new style.
- If you reload from an existing save, or empower Malagar midway through Act IV, Malagar’s next appearance at the war council will show the completion of his gauntlet.
- You may inform Malagar that you have given Valzira to someone other than him.
- Malagar’s existing lair scenes will better show off his new emote repertoire.
- Marie-Anne’s kobold fate has been added to the gallery.
- Naho’s first fight will not suggest that you are more grievously wounded than you are.
- Rhyll will reference The Other Heist during your tavern meeting, if you parted on good terms.
- Steam only: the ‘Bad Dragon’ achievement has an additional challenge for wound-hunters.
- Steam only: the achievement art for ‘Bed Of Riches’ now features a terrible visual pun.
Fixes
- Darja’s anus will no longer act as a wormhole that, under very specific circumstances, can send you back in time.
- The wound screen will accurately report how many wounds you have remaining.
- Malagar will be more consistently marked as recruited (for future purposes) if he is interrupted during his arrival.
- Malagar will no longer be able to attack Gutter’s Cove if he has not been empowered.
- Numerous corrected discrepancies between text and voice acting.
- Assorted typo and grammar fixes.
Changed files in this update