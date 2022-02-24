 Skip to content

Nightmare Puppeteer update for 24 February 2022

Added ConnectIk console command to connect things

Added a wacky, broken new command to the new Crappy Console!

ConnectIk!

Console page from the manual

ConnectIk page from the manual

NP manual- available via Steam or here

Changed files in this update

Nightmare Puppeteer Content Depot 1355311
