Rivals of Aether 2.1.1.1 Hot Fix Update

MOLLO:
- Mollo no longer gets stunned from parrying his own Finisher.
- Bombs now push out of each other correctly.
- When hitting mollo with a primed bomb in his hand, the timer should now reset on each hit (meaning it won't interrupt your combo).
- Thrown bombs no longer teleport to the center of Mollo during the throwing animation.
HODAN:
- Fixed Hodan getting stuck in his Up Tilt animation in rare situations.
- Charged Up Tilt: Sweatbox hitstun multiplier decreased, 1.5 -> 1.0 (The increased hitstun is supposed to make up for the low KB values on the other moves, but it lead to situations where players knocked offstage would fall further than intended).
OLYMPIA:
- Olympia's Forward Special jump cancel now works with tap jump.
WORKSHOP:
- Fixed skins having misaligned VFX.
- The smallsprites variable should now work correctly. (It now prioritizes init.gml, then config.ini, then the default value)._
- Attack scripts should no longer run multiple times on subsequent reloads.
NETCODE:
- Fixed Mollo and Olympia's jabs causing desyncs.
- Various fixes to rollback netcode that was causing several inconsistent crashes.
MISC:
- Fixed Aether Mode version of Treetop Lodge's plant monsters not actually dragging players down into the blastzone.
- Fixed Kragg's pillar occasionally leaving a false indicator when disappearing in the bottom blastzone.
- Fixed the Down Special part of Mollo's tutorial being impossible to complete.
- Fixed Pomme going invisible at the start of some Neo Julesvale matches.
- Fixed a single red pixel on Pomme's custom color sprite.
- The previous_live_branch has been updated to version 2.1.1.0
Changed files in this update