Dota 2 update for 24 February 2022
ClientVersion 5180
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
English Localization
- dota_tip_universal_75:
A Gem of True Sight dropped on the ground will provide a small radius of vision at that location for the team that dropped it.
- dota_tip_hero_axe_4:
Axe gains a movement speed bonus for every enemy that is currently affected by Battle Hunger. Enemy creeps provide half the bonus.›
- dota_tip_hero_brewmaster_2:
A Monkey King Bar or Bloodthorn can be an effective way to counter Brewmaster's Drunken Brawler evasion.
- dota_tip_hero_enigma_1:
Enigma's Midnight Pulse does damage based on a percentage of the target's maximum HP.›
- dota_tip_hero_techies_1:
Techies' Proximiy Mines are automatically revealed when an enemy units walks nearby. Stasis Traps and Remote Mines require True Sight to reveal.
- dota_tip_hero_tiny_1:
Units in the air from Tiny's Toss will take increased damage from Tiny's Avalanche.
Abilities
- Rip Tide: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/chance/valuewith value of
17
- Rip Tide: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/chance/LinkedSpecialBonuswith value of
special_bonus_unique_naga_siren_5
- Rip Tide: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
30 45 60 75
- Rip Tide: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_naga_siren_2with value of
+20
- Rip Tide: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
40 50 60 70
- Rip Tide: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/hits/valuewith value of
5
- Rip Tide: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/hits/special_bonus_unique_naga_siren_5with value of
-1
- Rip Tide: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/debuff_durationwith value of
10
- Tether: Removed attribute
has shard upgradewith value of
1
- Overcharge: Added new attribute
has shard upgradewith value of
1
- Moment of Courage: Removed attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- Duel: Added new attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- Dispose: Changed impact damage from
40/100/160/220to
70/120/170/220
- Rebound: Changed ability unit target team from
DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TEAM_BOTHto
DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TEAM_FRIENDLY
- +{s:value}% Storm Surge Move Speed: Value reduced from
26to
21(-5)
- -{s:value} Rip Tide Hits: Removed attribute
valuewith value of
12
- -{s:value} Rip Tide Hits: Removed attribute
ad linked abilitieswith value of
naga_siren_rip_tide
- -{s:value} Rip Tide Hits: Added new attribute
ad_linked_abilitieswith value of
naga_siren_rip_tide
