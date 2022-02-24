 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 24 February 2022

ClientVersion 5180

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

English Localization

  • dota_tip_universal_75: A Gem of True Sight dropped on the ground will provide a small radius of vision at that location for the team that dropped it.
  • dota_tip_hero_axe_4: Axe gains a movement speed bonus for every enemy that is currently affected by Battle Hunger. Enemy creeps provide half the bonus.Battle Hunger only slows enemies as long as they are not facing Axe.
  • dota_tip_hero_brewmaster_2: A Monkey King Bar or Bloodthorn can be an effective way to counter Brewmaster's Drunken Brawler evasion.
  • dota_tip_hero_enigma_1: Enigma's Midnight Pulse does damage based on a percentage of the target's maximum HP.Enigma's Midnight Pulse does damage based on a percentage of the target's current HP.
  • dota_tip_hero_techies_1: Techies' Proximiy Mines are automatically revealed when an enemy units walks nearby. Stasis Traps and Remote Mines require True Sight to reveal.
  • dota_tip_hero_tiny_1: Units in the air from Tiny's Toss will take increased damage from Tiny's Avalanche.

Abilities

  • Rip Tide: Removed attribute AbilityValues/chance/value with value of 17
  • Rip Tide: Removed attribute AbilityValues/chance/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_naga_siren_5
  • Rip Tide: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 30 45 60 75
  • Rip Tide: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_naga_siren_2 with value of +20
  • Rip Tide: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 40 50 60 70
  • Rip Tide: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hits/value with value of 5
  • Rip Tide: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hits/special_bonus_unique_naga_siren_5 with value of -1
  • Rip Tide: Added new attribute AbilityValues/debuff_duration with value of 10
  • Tether: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Overcharge: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Moment of Courage: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Duel: Added new attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Dispose: Changed impact damage from 40/100/160/220 to 70/120/170/220
  • Rebound: Changed ability unit target team from DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TEAM_BOTH to DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TEAM_FRIENDLY
  • +{s:value}% Storm Surge Move Speed: Value reduced from 26 to 21 (-5)
  • -{s:value} Rip Tide Hits: Removed attribute value with value of 12
  • -{s:value} Rip Tide Hits: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of naga_siren_rip_tide
  • -{s:value} Rip Tide Hits: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of naga_siren_rip_tide

Changed files in this update

