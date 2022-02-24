Patch notes 2/23/22

Bug fixes:
- Killing a player using a command grab can result in them becoming invisible after respawning.
- After making a change to the sprites in the animation rig details pane, the sprites may appear misaligned in the animation rig (due to incorrect rotation when automatic binding occurs). To fix this, you can now make any change to the affected sprite layers and hit Accept, and the correct rotations will be applied.
- Ctrl+Z could still be performed when in Test Play. This was unintended behavior, and it led to some hilarious, unexpected crashes.
- Actions and hitboxes were still updated when in the Results scene, leading to crashes for custom characters in some cases.
Changed files in this update