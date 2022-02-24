- Scenario Editor: added victory condition No Good Order Enemy MMC in Zone.
- Scenario Editor: added unit attributes Rubbling Artillery, Smoke Bonus, Morale Override, and Shaken Morale Override.
- Multiplayer: some more diagnostic stuff.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 24 February 2022
23 Feb 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
