Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 24 February 2022

23 Feb 22 Early Access Build

  • Scenario Editor: added victory condition No Good Order Enemy MMC in Zone.
  • Scenario Editor: added unit attributes Rubbling Artillery, Smoke Bonus, Morale Override, and Shaken Morale Override.
  • Multiplayer: some more diagnostic stuff.

