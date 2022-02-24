HotFix 1.0.2

Changelog:
- If you are unable to move when you start the game, check in Settings that CONTROLLER = OFF. This should be a one-time thing.
- Adjusted how you chop down trees and mine rocks. You no longer need to place your mouse on the object to interact with it.
- Added ‘Dark Overlay’ option into the Settings Menu. If you had previous issues with CreateTexture2D or lagging while it’s dark, please try turning Dark Overlay OFF.
- You can now reset your selected perks using the Goddess Statue in Dionysus Village.
- Adjusted the Defense points system and added more outfits to it.
- Adjusted how stones appeared in the Dungeon to try to combat crashes and lag when entering a new room.
- Fixed the toddler hanging out in space.
- Fixed the Enchanted Onion crash from a wandering faery.
- Re-introduced magic spell damage to boss battles.
- Fixed the Thomas crash during the Beltain Festival.
- Fixed the Toddler crash during the Yule Festival.
- Removed the accidental gifted building (if you received one, you can move it or delete it at the Apothecary. Enjoy the free unit!).
- Fixed the Giant Golem minion dying animation.
- Nerfed the Vampire special bite attack.
- Removed the Heat Effect from the magma dungeon levels.
- New quest was created, City Under Siege.
- Vampire players can now wear the Spider Cloak or Hellrat Cloak to prevent sun damage.
- Limited heart events to once a day.
- Adjusted Ring of Divinity wording to ‘Rainbow Moonstone’.
- Added ‘Vendor’ signs to the Map to show you where you can buy items at.
- Fixed ‘quality’ error on livestock.
- Added Catnip and Bay Seeds to the Apothecary for ALL seasons.
- Added mail for the Litha Festival.
- Added a ‘Machine Section’ into the HELP tutorial.
If you are still having any of these issues after updating your game, then please let me know as soon as you can. Thank you~!
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
