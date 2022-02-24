 Skip to content

WGT Golf update for 24 February 2022

1.75.0 release notes

Build 8264248

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • WGT Live Series - Earn your spot on the leaderboard in the March Open
  • Truvis Dog Paw Golf Balls - Play golf, support puppies! We’ll make a donation for each purchase
  • Lucky Duck Showdown - You’re in luck, a new Showdown is starting soon
  • Lucky Duck Bucket Hat - Prepare for the next Showdown with matching apparel
  • Loudmouth Pants - It’s lit! Electric Pineapple pants are in the Pro Shop

