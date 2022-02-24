- WGT Live Series - Earn your spot on the leaderboard in the March Open
- Truvis Dog Paw Golf Balls - Play golf, support puppies! We’ll make a donation for each purchase
- Lucky Duck Showdown - You’re in luck, a new Showdown is starting soon
- Lucky Duck Bucket Hat - Prepare for the next Showdown with matching apparel
- Loudmouth Pants - It’s lit! Electric Pineapple pants are in the Pro Shop
WGT Golf update for 24 February 2022
1.75.0 release notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
WGT Golf Mac Content Depot 1182021
- Loading history…
WGT Golf PC Content Depot 1182022
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update