Dota 2 update for 24 February 2022
ClientVersion 5179
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English, Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Korean
Heroes
- Primal Beast: Changed workshop_guide_name from
Lifestealerto
Primal/Beast
Items
- Radiance Recipe: Item cost reduced from
1350to
0(-1350)
- Radiance Recipe: Changed ItemRequirements/01 from
item_relicto
item_relic;item_talisman_of_evasion
- Radiance: Item cost reduced from
5100to
5050(-50)
- Radiance: Changed item disassemble rule from
DOTA_ITEM_DISASSEMBLE_NEVERto
DOTA_ITEM_DISASSEMBLE_ALWAYS
- REMOVED
item_recipe_eagle_eye
- REMOVED
item_eagle_eye
- REMOVED
item_recipe_diffusal_blade_2
- REMOVED
item_diffusal_blade_2
- REMOVED
item_recipe_voidwalker_scythe
- REMOVED
item_voidwalker_scythe
- REMOVED
item_recipe_tenderizer
- REMOVED
item_tenderizer
