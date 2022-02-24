 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 24 February 2022

ClientVersion 5179

Build 8264225 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English, Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Korean

Heroes

  • Primal Beast: Changed workshop_guide_name from Lifestealer to Primal/Beast

Items

  • Radiance Recipe: Item cost reduced from 1350 to 0 (-1350)
  • Radiance Recipe: Changed ItemRequirements/01 from item_relic to item_relic;item_talisman_of_evasion
  • Radiance: Item cost reduced from 5100 to 5050 (-50)
  • Radiance: Changed item disassemble rule from DOTA_ITEM_DISASSEMBLE_NEVER to DOTA_ITEM_DISASSEMBLE_ALWAYS
  • REMOVED item_recipe_eagle_eye
  • REMOVED item_eagle_eye
  • REMOVED item_recipe_diffusal_blade_2
  • REMOVED item_diffusal_blade_2
  • REMOVED item_recipe_voidwalker_scythe
  • REMOVED item_voidwalker_scythe
  • REMOVED item_recipe_tenderizer
  • REMOVED item_tenderizer

Changed files in this update

