OVR Toolkit update for 24 February 2022

Changelog for 24-02-2022 (VRChat OSC integration)

Build 8264050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

24-02-2022

Added:

  • Added Tundra Tracker icon.
  • Added support for VRChat's OSC parameters.
  • Added Web API call for 'SendOSCMessage(string address, string message, int type)' (Will only send messages on port 9000, VRC's port)
  • Added 'setRecenter' Web API call.
  • Added 'getOverlays' Web API call.

Bug fixes:

  • Improved process cleanup on shutdown to avoid any processes remaining open.
  • Fixed an issue with deleting a window whilst holding it.
  • Fixed an issue with prompts appearing when not in Edit Mode, causing the wrist overlay to become frozen.

Fixed keyboard generator errors in the following keyboards:

  • Persian

For more information about the VRChat OSC integration, see our wiki here:

https://wiki.ovrtoolkit.co.uk/#/OSC

