Changelog for 24-02-2022 (VRChat OSC integration)

24-02-2022
Added:
- Added Tundra Tracker icon.
- Added support for VRChat's OSC parameters.
- Added Web API call for 'SendOSCMessage(string address, string message, int type)' (Will only send messages on port 9000, VRC's port)
- Added 'setRecenter' Web API call.
- Added 'getOverlays' Web API call.
Bug fixes:
- Improved process cleanup on shutdown to avoid any processes remaining open.
- Fixed an issue with deleting a window whilst holding it.
- Fixed an issue with prompts appearing when not in Edit Mode, causing the wrist overlay to become frozen.
Fixed keyboard generator errors in the following keyboards:
- Persian
For more information about the VRChat OSC integration, see our wiki here:
https://wiki.ovrtoolkit.co.uk/#/OSC
Changed files in this update