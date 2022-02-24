 Skip to content

Unyielding update for 24 February 2022

0.4.3

Walk with Brandy (Complete goodbye)(Fancy art!)

A second chance (Blackfire variant)(Danica storyline)

Important bug fixes that will fix save files loading and combat from hanging.

