- Can place blueprints at crystal and they get added to the crystal building's blueprint
- Can place blueprints at player homes and they get added to the home's blueprint
- Can place crystal building blueprint
- Can place player home blueprint
- Fixed bug where player would get 'stuck' when walking off of an edge
- Fixed bug where player could set multiple resource selector slots with the same block
Skullborn Playtest update for 23 February 2022
v0.0.33
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Skullborn Playtest WIndows 64 bit Depot 1843721
Skullborn Playtest Windows 32 bit Depot 1843722
Skullborn Playtest Linux Depot 1843723
