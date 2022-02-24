 Skip to content

Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 24 February 2022

v1.7.6 Hotfix

v1.7.6 Hotfix

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.7.6 with some fixes we have been working on. Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual - thanks a lot!

v1.7.6 B3717

Changes:

  • (legacy ModInterface): In Request_Player_ItemExchange added immediate "ok" answer if opening item exchange window has worked

Fixes:

  • Fix for an issue with vessels losing control when another vessel docks to them
  • Fixed a exception loop that happened when looking at a portal that doesn't lead to an instance playfield
  • Multiple exceptions found from logs sent in

