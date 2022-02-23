 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 23 February 2022

1.38.2.0 (version 1437)

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

English Localization

  • SurvivalMapLocation_Church: Church
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Crater: Crater
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Helipad: Helipad
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Hospital: Hospital
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Hotel: Hotel
  • SurvivalMapLocation_LavaPit: Lava Pit
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Observatory: Observatory
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Research: Research
  • SurvivalMapLocation_RockPoolA: Rock Pool A
  • SurvivalMapLocation_RockPoolB: Rock Pool B
  • SurvivalMapLocation_RockPoolC: Rock Pool C
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Ruins: Ruins
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Summit: Summit
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Swimming: Swimming
  • SurvivalMapLocation_VisitorCenter: Visitor Center

Changed files in this update

