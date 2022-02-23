Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 23 February 2022
1.38.2.0 (version 1437)
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese
English Localization
- SurvivalMapLocation_Church:
- SurvivalMapLocation_Crater:
- SurvivalMapLocation_Helipad:
- SurvivalMapLocation_Hospital:
- SurvivalMapLocation_Hotel:
- SurvivalMapLocation_LavaPit:
- SurvivalMapLocation_Observatory:
- SurvivalMapLocation_Research:
- SurvivalMapLocation_RockPoolA:
- SurvivalMapLocation_RockPoolB:
- SurvivalMapLocation_RockPoolC:
- SurvivalMapLocation_Ruins:
- SurvivalMapLocation_Summit:
- SurvivalMapLocation_Swimming:
- SurvivalMapLocation_VisitorCenter:
