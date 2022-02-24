Patch Notes & Updates!

Hello! Thank you so much to everyone who gave feedback over the past two weeks.
User-Friendly Updates
- added a little arrow above the active letter box to make keyboard navigation easier
- letter boxes will now stay active when changing pages on multi-page ciphers
- changed "VIGNETTE" label to "FLICKER FX" on Settings screen for clarity
Bug Fixes
- tearing noise will no longer play on click when the "Reveal Book Title & Author" ribbon is not present
- fixed a crash that occurred when decreasing cipher text size on multi-page ciphers
- changed the title of "Tales of Terror and Mystery" in the Mystery genre to "The Lost Special" to avoid duplicate book titles
Still Investigating/On the Agenda
- HDR monitor brightness issue
- considering adding an "Undo" button
Changed files in this update