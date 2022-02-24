 Skip to content

Prose & Codes update for 24 February 2022

Patch Notes & Updates!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Thank you so much to everyone who gave feedback over the past two weeks.

User-Friendly Updates

  • added a little arrow above the active letter box to make keyboard navigation easier
  • letter boxes will now stay active when changing pages on multi-page ciphers
  • changed "VIGNETTE" label to "FLICKER FX" on Settings screen for clarity

Bug Fixes

  • tearing noise will no longer play on click when the "Reveal Book Title & Author" ribbon is not present
  • fixed a crash that occurred when decreasing cipher text size on multi-page ciphers
  • changed the title of "Tales of Terror and Mystery" in the Mystery genre to "The Lost Special" to avoid duplicate book titles

Still Investigating/On the Agenda

  • HDR monitor brightness issue
  • considering adding an "Undo" button

