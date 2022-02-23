 Skip to content

Steel Crew update for 23 February 2022

Free-cam spectator added

Build 8262560

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. Another small update today.

Instead of joining a crew you can now spectate and fly around the map.

Exit the spectator mode by pressing esc or one of the menu buttons if using motion controllers.

Changed files in this update

Tank Crew Content Depot 905971
  • Loading history…
