Baby Hands update for 23 February 2022

SteamVR Hotfix!

23 February 2022

Happy to announce that it should be fixed now!

It seems the previous Steam update borked the controller bindings, causing an error to throw for many games. So, this update should fix it! However, if you are still having issues, please try to exit SteamVR, close Steam, and restart. That should fix it! ...and if not, please feel free to reach out to us, and we would be happy to help troubleshoot with you! Contact@chickenwaffle.com

