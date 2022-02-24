Update 1.11 Operation: Warlord Hotfix #6

Hello everyone,
Welcome to the patch notes for Steam Hotfix #6. We’ve identified an issue causing difficulties for some steam accounts, which has resulted in players getting browser pop-ups to link their accounts, or getting kicked from games via EAC for having incomplete permissions in their EGS account linking.
If you are still affected by any of these issues, please grab your insurgency.log and send it to: Sandstorm Support
Steam
- Fixed an issue where a website would continuously pop-up to request the player to link their Steam and Epic accounts.
- Fixed an issue where EAC could kick players from the game if they did not link their Steam and Epic accounts.
Known Issues
- There is an issue where unsubscribing from a mod may result in a client crash.
- There is an issue where cooking an incendiary grenade will cause it to disappear or fall through the map.
- There is an issue where reporting players may be unsuccessful.
- There is an issue where the toggle crouch button doesn’t exit from the crouch position. Sprinting or jumping will exit the crouch state.
- There are clipping issues on certain cosmetics.
- There is an issue where players sometimes spawn with default security cosmetics regardless of their team.
Changed files in this update