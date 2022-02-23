TCC Beta 1.8.6 Update

Before we start, I have to tell you a story about a person that totally exists in this world, Mark, and the issues he was facing.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Story of Mark
Once upon a time, a guy called Mark has bought The Colorful Creature
He liked the game and wanted to make his own levels
So he drew with his mouse on the canvas
And he published a level that he considered... perfection.
However, Mark realized something was wrong... terribly wrong
He forgot to put backgrounds, write narrator text, it was really bad!
"Oh ma god!", he said... "I simply forgor!"
Now he has to delete his level from the workshop and reupload it
"What a hassle... I am leaving a negative review on stea-
INFILAND: WORRY NOT, I HAVE A SOLUTION! BEHOLD!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Enough rambling, time for patch notes.
Features:
- You can now update your levels in level editor! Finally! (updating old levels is possible, but require a bit of work).
- In order to update your level, you must do the following:
* Already published a level
-
Verify the level again
-
When you have 2 or more updates you can switch back and fourth between level updates on steam, useful if you accidently updated a level or something
-
Tags will automatically update when you update your level, so if you add or remove something, tags will be relevant!
-
Changed narrator text
For older published levels, how to update them:
- Go to local files of the game (%appdata%), find The_Colorful_Creature, and then find your level
- Inside your level folder, edit OtherLevelEditor.sav file (in notepad or whatever)
- In the file, below [Other LE], put the following things:
* Workshop Level Version="0"
-
Publish ID="0"
-
Workshop level version isn't too important, but include it there, however what is important is the "Publish ID" variable. Replace the 0 of Publish ID with the number of your level.
-
To find out the publish id, go to your level in steam workshop (not in game, on steam), and copy the link, in the link you have the long 10 digit number which is the Publish ID. And done!
Bugfixes:
- Custom Levels menu should no longer check every 20 frames if there's a new level, it will only check once.
- Fixed calendar issues.
Other:
I am currently making a document about the future of TCC, some exciting announcements and long term support for the game, stay tuned!
Changed files in this update