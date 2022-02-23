 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Strawberry Chocolate Miner 8AD 4SS update for 23 February 2022

Mini Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8261821 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Miners,

A small issue where it is possible to soft-lock your progress in the final level of the game on normal difficulty was reported and now has been fixed!

We hope not TOO many of you had gotten stuck this way!

-Sakura of Dd Games

Changed files in this update

Strawberry Chocolate Content Depot 1300861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.