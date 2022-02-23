 Skip to content

Goose Goose Duck update for 23 February 2022

1.08 FRIENDS LIST + Dueling Dodos!

v1.09

  • New friend system added! You will be able to add friends and invite them to games. Pick your Friend ID carefully.
  • Overhauled UI. The buttons on mobile have been shifted around as well.
  • New Dueling Dodos! Instead of one dodo, you have two competing to be sole dodo. When they finish their fake tasks, they will gain the ability to kill the other dodo. If the other Dodo is dead, they will win when voted out.
  • The Snoop now gets enhanced vision and listening range while hiding
  • The range of the Birdwatcher's vision now expands when using their ability
  • New hiding spot in Mallard Manor! Find it, and figure out what happens when someone interacts with the task while you're hiding.

Various bug fixes and optimizations.

