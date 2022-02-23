Patch 0.22.2

This patch is for an experimental (i.e. beta or unstable) build. If you'd like to learn more about our experimental process or how to access the experimental build, please see this post.
Changes as of 0.22.2
🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!
🪐 Balance: Adjusted fire’s balance
- Fire now creates more pollution
- Buildings will catch fire at 75% health instead of 50%
- Fire will reach maximum strength faster
- Fire will spread to another building faster
Changed depots in experimental branch