Small update

Work on ideology is almost finished. I intend to post a more detailed update on what will change and what new building does what this coming sunday. The update with ideology implemented should be live next sunday. The first ideology update will feature the basic system with each ideology's passive effects, buildings and building effects and perks. The more substantial ideology changes will be added gradually later on, as they change some of the fundamental system (such as conglomerates becoming inactive if you implement communism). These changes will be added once the upcoming changes have been tweaked and work well enough.
0.77 -> 0.78
-
Building range recalculated from fixed (smalle and large) range to adaptive according to building footprint size. For instance, 1x1 buildings have a longer range now.
-
Range display changed.
-
Fixed bug where goods ports could not be placed.
-
Fixed world texture shader zero point flipping issue.
Enabled at a later date.
- Treasury
- Museum of labour
- House of Unions
- Propaganda center
